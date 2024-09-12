KUALA LUMPUR: An elderly man was fined RM1,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after he plead guilty to hitting a man during a fight over a parking space two months ago.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan pronounced sentence on Ng Heng Cye, 68, and ordered him to be jailed for a month if he failed to pay the fine.

Ng plead guilty to hitting Leong Chee Liang, 42, till he was injured in the right eye, his neck, right knee and right hand at the roadside of Jalan Perisa 1, Brickfields here at 7.34 am Oct 25 after he was charged under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

According to the facts of the case, a scuffle occurred at the parking lot when Ng, the victim, took two parking spaces, causing the accused to alight from his car and ask that the victim move his vehicle.

The victim got angry instead and there was a scuffle between them, resulting in the guilty party hitting the victim.

Deputy public prosecutor Syafika Azwa Fikri had requested for a sentence commensurate with the crime as a lesson while defence counsel Syazwani Mohd Zawawi urged for a lenient sentence on the reason that his client was an unemployed senior citizen.