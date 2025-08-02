SIBU: An elderly man who was reported missing after his boat capsized in Sungai Anap, Tatau, Bintulu late Wednesday evening was found drowned this morning.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre said the body of Lila Jali, 69, was discovered at 8.15 am today.

“The Fire Station Chief was contacted by military personnel assisting in the search and rescue operation, informing that the victim was found drowned by local residents and his son along the banks of Sungai Sangan,” he said in a statement.

The victim, from Rumah Antau, Sungai Empang Baru, Tatau, had accompanied his wife to send off their son, who is a soldier, Sangan town by boat at 5.15 pm on Wednesday.

After dropping off their son, who was nearing the end of his leave, the couple left for their longhouse.

Shortly after, their son, Benardick, received a call from their longhouse chief informing him that his parents’ boat had capsized about 10 km from the Tatau Jetty.

The victim’s wife was rescued by villagers.