Elderly man killed after car crashes into roadside stall in Melaka

MELAKA: An elderly man died after crashing his car into a roadside stall on Jalan Malim Jaya near a petrol station this morning.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit identified the victim as 74-year-old Chan Soa’a who was confirmed dead at the scene.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 am when Chan was driving a Proton Arena car toward Plaza Pandan Malim traffic lights from the Malim roundabout.

Christopher stated in a press release that Chan is believed to have lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the opposite lane before hitting a roadside stall.

The body has been sent to Melaka Hospital Forensic Department for post-mortem examination with the case investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama