Young Sarawakians lead Malaysia Day celebrations statewide

KUCHING: Young Sarawakians took center stage in Malaysia Day celebrations across the state, demonstrating remarkable patriotic spirit alongside community members from urban centers to remote rural areas.

Students from primary and secondary schools led enthusiastic displays of national pride, participating in colorful cultural performances, traditional dances, and musical presentations that filled community halls throughout Sarawak’s towns and villages.

Morning reports from the Sarawak Information Department teams documented widespread participation, with residents proudly waving both the Malaysian and Sarawak state flags during various community activities.

Educational institutions organised early morning flag-raising ceremonies where participants sang both the national and state anthems before engaging in group exercises and community walks. These events were complemented by recreational activities that brought together people of all ages.

The youth participation was particularly notable, with school children actively involved in organizing and participating in festivities across bazaars, village centers, and educational facilities.

Community walkathons also drew significant participation from residents wanting to commemorate the historic day.

Tonight, Bintulu will serve as the focal point for the state’s major Malaysia Day celebration.

The grand event is expected to attract approximately 10,000 attendees, including Sarawak Governor Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaffar and Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, along with various state political leaders.

Earlier in the day, Sarawak Muslim political figures including the Governor and Premier participated in a special thanksgiving prayer session at a Bintulu mosque.

The main celebration will take place at the public square in Bintulu’s town center, specifically at the site where the former airport once operated.

This Malaysia Day marks the anniversary of September 16, 1963, when Sarawak united with Malaya, Sabah and Singapore to establish Malaysia. Singapore subsequently gained independence two years later in 1965.