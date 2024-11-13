Elderly man loses RM136,000 in online business transaction scam

SIBU: An elderly man lost RM136,000 after being duped in an online business transaction scam, said Sibu District police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.

He said the victim, in his 60s and unemployed, fell victim when he clicked on a link on Facebook on Oct 9 and was taken to an e-commerce platform which used the WhatsApp application.

“The victim was offered a business opportunity selling branded cosmetics items online exclusively, on the condition that he provides the capital first to enjoy the profits.

“The victim agreed and was then told to download the ‘ask-oshop’ application for confirmation of sales and to increase the capital for the stock of sales items,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that from Oct 13 till Nov 7, the victim made 32 cash transactions into 11 bank accounts on the instruction of the suspect, purportedly to increase the stock of sales items in the app.

On Sunday (Nov 10), the suspect was told that the ‘ask-oshop’ app had been frozen and was instructed to make an additional payment of RM70,000.

“Realising that he has been cheated, the victim lodged a police report at the Commercial Crime Investigation Division of the Sibu District Police Headquarters here yesterday,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.