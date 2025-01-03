Elderly man missing for a week in Saratok forest found safe

SARIKEI: An elderly man who was reported missing for nearly a week in the forest near Rumah Luang Empaong, Roban, Saratok, was found safe today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre spokesperson said Kamoi Paun, 69, was discovered in a weak state at around 9 am by villagers involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation, launched on Feb 24.

“The victim sustained wounds to his legs and hands and was found about 300 metres from Rumah Luang,” he said in a statement today.

He added that during the ordeal, Kamoi survived by drinking water from Sungai Roban and eating sweets he had brought with him when he left home.

The SAR team immediately carried him on a stretcher to his longhouse and then handed him over to Saratok medical personnel for treatment.

Kamoi, who has hypertension and a weak heart, had left his longhouse on foot to the Roban market at around 8 am on Feb 23 but did not return home until he was found today.