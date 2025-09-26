Elderly man missing in Teluk Batik found drowned off Pulau Pangkor

IPOH: An elderly man reported missing after swimming at Pantai Teluk Batik this morning has been found drowned in the waters off Pulau Pangkor this evening.

Members of the public discovered the floating body of V. Thanabalan, 60, at approximately 5.15 pm near Masjid Al-Badr Seribu Selawat on Pulau Pangkor.

The location was about three kilometres from the beach where he was initially reported missing.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of Operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah confirmed the search operation involved three boats.

The vessels were deployed from the Seri Manjung Fire and Rescue Station, the Pangkor Island Fire and Rescue Station, and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

“The body was taken to the Fire Department Control Post in Teluk Batik before being handed over to the police,” he stated in a press release today.

Shazlean added that the search and recovery operation concluded at 5.40 pm.

The victim’s family had earlier reported him missing after he entered the water.

The family was reportedly on holiday in the area and had performed a prayer ceremony before the tragic incident occurred. – Bernama