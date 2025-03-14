Elderly man’s body found in house, police suspect murder

KUALA LUMPUR: The body of a senior citizen, believed to have been murdered, was discovered in a house in Kampung Baru Puchong, Selangor, yesterday.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said the victim, a man in his 70s, was found at around 3 pm, by a local woman who detected a foul odour coming from the house.

“Initial forensic findings revealed injuries to the victim’s head, ears, and back,” he said when contacted, today.

He added that the body had been sent to Sultan Idris Shah Hospital in Serdang, Selangor, for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

Wan Azlan also noted that while the victim’s mobile phone was missing, no other belongings were found to be stolen.

He said that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Members of the public with information are urged to contact the investigating officer, ASP R. Ray Erindra Raj, at 019-661 6640 or report to the nearest police station.