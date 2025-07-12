Kaspersky Partners with SIS International Limited to Expand Distribution in Hong Kong

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 July 2025 - Global cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky is pleased to expand its distribution network in Hong Kong by partnering with SiS International Limited. This collaboration reinforces Kaspersky’s commitment to providing accessible, cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to businesses and individuals across the region. This strategic collaboration highlights SIS International Limited’s dedication to delivering premium IT solutions and supporting the region’s digital transformation.

Through SiS International Limited, Kaspersky’s industry-leading security products —including endpoint protection, threat intelligence, and advanced threat detection and response —will be more widely available, ensuring enhanced protection against evolving cyber threats.

“As cyber risks continue to grow, partnering with a trusted distributor like SIS International Limited allows us to strengthen our reach and better serve customers in Hong Kong,“ Adrian Hia, Managing Director for Asia Pacific. “This expansion ensures that businesses and individuals have seamless access to the cybersecurity tools they need to safeguard their digital environments.”

General Manager of Kaspersky in Greater China Alvin Cheng said, “We are honored that Kaspersky has signed an agency agreement with SIS International Limited. Currently, with the continuous escalation of cybersecurity challenges, Kaspersky’s technologies and products possess significant advantages. By leveraging the resources of SIS International Limited, we are able to provide customized security services to enterprises in various sectors in Hong Kong, China. Through the joint efforts of both parties, we are certain to build a high-quality ecosystem, create more business opportunities, achieve a win-win situation, and drive the development of the industry.”

“We are deeply honored to be appointed as Kaspersky’s official distributor in Hong Kong,“ said Raymond Au, general manager at SiS International Limited. “This partnership aligns seamlessly with our mission to provide cutting-edge IT solutions and enhance cybersecurity for our valued clients. We are committed to working closely with Kaspersky to deliver advanced security solutions tailored to the unique needs of the Hong Kong market.”

By joining forces with SIS International Limited, Kaspersky is enhancing product availability, customer support, and cybersecurity resilience across Hong Kong. Clients can expect greater convenience and improved service quality, reinforcing the region’s defenses against modern cyber threats.

This collaboration comes at a pivotal time when cybersecurity is of paramount importance, as businesses and individuals face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. By joining forces, Kaspersky and SiS International Limited are committed to fostering a secure digital environment and empowering organizations to thrive in the digital era.

