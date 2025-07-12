Express bus crashes into trailer lorry in Seremban, four injured

SEREMBAN: Four women suffered minor injuries when an express bus collided with a trailer lorry on the North-South Expressway early this morning. The accident occurred at Kilometre 243.9, heading northbound.

The Rembau Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call at 2.52 am. Senior Fire Officer I Mohd Kassim Arippin confirmed the bus was carrying 30 passengers, including 13 men, 16 women, and a child. They were traveling from Larkin, Johor, to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

“Four women sustained minor injuries and were given initial treatment by the Emergency Operations Team before the ambulance arrived,“ said Mohd Kassim. Other passengers exited the bus safely before rescue teams reached the scene.

Both the bus and lorry drivers escaped unharmed. Sixteen firefighters from Rembau, Kota, and Senawang stations responded, concluding operations by 4.05 am. - Bernama