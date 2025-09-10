Elderly woman found safe after fake government aid scam in Rawang

KUANTAN: An elderly woman from Bentong reported missing has been located safely in Rawang after falling victim to a scam syndicate targeting senior citizens with fake government aid promises.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman confirmed the 72-year-old victim was reported missing by her son after CCTV footage showed her being escorted by two unknown individuals on September 3.

Investigations revealed the suspects completely withdrew the victim’s savings totaling RM46,000 from two bank accounts at different banks in Rawang on the same day.

The victim was abandoned by the roadside after the cash withdrawal and was found safe by family members one day after the incident.

Yahaya explained the syndicate’s method involves luring elderly victims with promises of non-existent government aid and convincing them to bring important documents before taking them to banks to withdraw savings.

He advised the public, particularly senior citizens, to remain vigilant and not be easily deceived by such offers from strangers.

Family members must monitor the movements of their elderly parents to prevent similar incidents according to the police chief.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. – Bernama