KUANTAN: A 72-year-old woman lost over RM2.6 million to a fake gold investment scheme she joined through social media last year.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the woman was introduced to the scheme on Facebook by a suspect on Feb 20, 2024.

She was later added to a WhatsApp group called ‘xauusd Kelas Pertengahan Elit Malaysia 3’, where she received training on gold investment and was instructed to use three different apps.

“She made 60 transactions, transferring over RM2.6 million to two bank accounts provided by the suspect between April 18 and Dec 9, 2024,” he said in a statement today, adding that the victim realised she had been scammed when the apps became inaccessible and she never received the promised returns.

The funds came from personal savings, her late husband’s money, the sale of her house, and a loan from her child living abroad.

The woman filed a police report at the Temerloh District Police Headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.