KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is positioning itself as a leader in the global digital economy, backed by clear leadership and a progressive technology ecosystem, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In a Facebook post, Anwar welcomed continued collaboration with key institutions such as the Securities Commission, Bank Negara Malaysia, the Ministry of Digital Affairs, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to ensure policies that support responsible and progressive technological development.

Apart from that, Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that the government has agreed to set up a Digital Assets and AI Advisory Council, a strategic advisory entity that will play a pivotal role in positioning the country to lead in technology and stay at the forefront of the global digital economy.

“Digital assets technology and artificial intelligence (AI) are now key drivers of global economic growth and national competitiveness,” he posted.

Anwar said that during the first meeting of the Digital Assets and AI Advisory Council today, discussions focused on Malaysia’s potential as a key hub for blockchain technology and digital assets, including strategic sectors such as cross-border trade, halal industries, and Islamic finance.

Key areas of focus include the use of technologies like tokenisation, stablecoins, cryptocurrencies, AI, big data analytics, and cloud computing to enhance a more efficient, secure, and inclusive digital financial sector.

“These technologies have the potential to drive innovation in market structures, accelerate transactions, and strengthen transparency and compliance,” he added.