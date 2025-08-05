PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) has expressed its intention to forge a strategic partnership with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to ensure better coordination of anti-corruption activities and avoid duplication.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Prevention) Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman said in a statement that this was conveyed by IIM chief executive officer Rahman Mohd Din during a courtesy call at the MACC headquarters here today.

He said IIM played a key role in strengthening a culture of integrity and good governance in both the public and private sectors.

“MACC welcomes IIM’s intention to establish a strategic partnership to coordinate anti-corruption activities between the two agencies, avoid duplication, strengthen joint strategies and facilitate information sharing in formulating various anti-corruption agendas,” he said.

Azmi said the courtesy call also reflected the commitment of both MACC and IIM in developing the National Integrity Cultivation Strategy (NIES) to replace the National Integrity Plan (PIN).

Meanwhile, Rahman, in the same statement, expressed appreciation for MACC’s commitment and said IIM always welcomed collaboration and was open to sharing information and views with the commission.