$!Revolutionizing AI: How FLock.io Is Expanding Global Decentralized Solutions

NEW YORK, USA - Media OutReach Newswire – 8 May 2025 - FLock.io, a private AI training platform, closed a strategic funding round led by DCG in December 2024 and launched FL Alliance, a solution enabling decentralized AI model training. FL Alliance transforms everyday devices into training nodes, allowing users to create personalized LLMs, earn token rewards, and maintain complete data privacy.

AI adoption in healthcare, fintech, and smart manufacturing is booming, with the global market reaching $154 billion in 2023 and projected to exceed $300 billion by 2027, according to IDC. Despite this growth, data privacy concerns and frequent breaches remain significant obstacles. Industries like healthcare and fintech rely heavily on sensitive data, making privacy protection essential.

Decentralized AI technologies, like FLock.io’s solutions, are addressing these challenges. By integrating federated learning and blockchain, FLock.io sets new benchmarks in data security, offering intelligent, privacy-focused innovations tailored to critical industries.

The social significance of decentralized AI

Decentralized AI revolutionizes technology by distributing data storage and computation across multiple parties, enabling collaborative model training without sharing sensitive data. This approach is ideal for privacy-critical applications such as medical diagnostics and financial risk management. Federated learning, a key element of decentralized AI, allows participants to train machine learning models locally, preserving privacy while maintaining data integrity.

Founded in 2020, FLock.io has emerged as a leader in decentralized AI, driven by years of innovation and market exploration. CEO Jiahao Sun, an Oxford University alumnus and former AI Director at the Royal Bank of Canada, brings extensive expertise to the company. Sun’s decentralized AI research and developments at FLock.io earned him a spot on the Forbes China 100 Most Influential Chinese 2024 list. Sun emphasizes, “Through innovative technology and collaboration, AI can truly benefit humanity.”