KUALA KRAI: A Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) personnel and an elderly woman were injured after they were believed to have been attacked by an elephant in an incident at Kampung Laloh here yesterday.

The elderly woman’s son, Nazri Mat Husin, 46, said he learned about the incident at about 11 am after being contacted by his aunt, Fatimah Mat Husin.

“My mother, Zainab Mat Husin, 62, was tapping rubber near our house when she was found lying in the plantation, believed to have been attacked by the elephant.

“She has undergone surgery and is now placed in the Intensive Care Unit at Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital, Kuala Krai, for further monitoring,“ he told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Kampung Laloh chief Azmi Muhammad, 45, said a team from Perhilitan rushed to the area after receiving a call from villagers about the incident.

“The team entered the forest to track the elephant and did not allow villagers to join them due to safety concerns...shortly after, we were informed that a Perhilitan personnel was also injured in the attack,“ he said, adding that the injured personnel was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Following this, Azmi urged villagers living near the area to remain vigilant and avoid outdoor activities for the time being to prevent any untoward incidents.

“I will also discuss the next steps with the villagers and remain in contact with the police,“ he said.

Kuala Krai police chief Supt Mazlan Mamat said they have yet to receive an official report on the incident.

“The matter has been reported to Perhilitan, and they are handling it. So far, no police report has been received, but we are assisting by alerting residents to stay indoors,“ he said.