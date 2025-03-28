PETALING JAYA: Controversial preacher Zamri Vinoth has been remanded for two days in connection with comments he allegedly made on social media that allegedly insulted religion and disturbed public order.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain told Harian Metro that the remand order was issued by Magistrate Ana Rozana Mohd Nor at the Kangar magistrates’ court in Perlis at approximately 9:30 am today.

The suspect, he said, will be held for two days, starting today and continuing until tomorrow.

Razarudin also confirmed that the 41-year-old was taken into custody for further investigation under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Yesterday, the 41-year-old preacher was detained in Taman Melati Indah, Beseri, Kangar, Perlis, and taken to the Padang Besar district police headquarters (IPD).

The preacher was arrested following a police report lodged yesterday at the Dang Wangi police station regarding his post on the relocation of the Dewi Sri Pathrakaliamman Temple at Jalan Masjid India here to a new site.

Razarudin had said during the interrogation, a total of 24 questions were asked, all of which were answered by the suspect.