THESE days, paying back money should be a simple task—just grab your phone, tap a few buttons, and voilà, the transaction is done.

However, when it comes to collecting debts, some people seem to turn the process into a mountain of excuses.

Recently, a Malaysian took to social media to vent his frustrations about chasing down money owed to him.

His post quickly went viral, as many could relate to his struggles.

Sharing the various bizarre excuses he receives from friends who delay repaying their debts, some which read more like punchlines than actual reasons.

“Why is it that when it’s time to transfer money or make a payment, some people come up with strange excuses like, “I’ll transfer later because I just got back from work,“

“It’ll be a bit late because I’m in the car on the way back to my hometown,“

“I’ll transfer tomorrow because it’s already late,“ or “I’ll transfer in a bit because I need to go eat first”?

“When, in reality, they could have already made the transfer while typing those excuses,” the user wrote on Instagram Threads.

These experiences made him wonder whether people are genuinely too busy to send the money or if they’re simply putting it off on purpose.

The post sparked a flood of comments from fellow Malaysians, with many chiming in with their own theories and experiences.

Some defended the delay, suggesting that it’s not always about being irresponsible.

One user called petite_ladysado asked: “Maybe they just want to be calm and focused when doing it and you’re the one too impatient?”

“Maybe the person is the same type as me,I need to be calm when doing any transaction and always double-check. I’m afraid I might send the money to the wrong person,” nuriezzy commented.

Meanwhile, n31j1 asked: “For those who say they’re afraid of sending money to the wrong account... is this your first time transferring money to someone else’s account?

Before confirming the transfer, don’t they show the recipient’s account name?

Or do you only see the recipient’s name after you’ve already transferred the money?