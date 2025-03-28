MIXED doubles pair Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei are set to go their separate ways following earlier reports of a rift which has developed between them.

According to Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) acting president Datuk V. Subramaniam, the decision was made after considering the coaches’ recommendations.

“After much deliberation, the coaching panel has given its recommendation,“ he told The Star, today.

“We have received the report and final recommendation from mixed doubles coach Nova Widianto and doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky.

“The pair will be split for upcoming tournaments.

“We have agreed to allow the coaches some time to try out possible combinations,” he was quoted as saying.

The development comes as the pair was confirmed to not be competing for the Sudirman Cup in China, next month.

The mixed doubles pair first partnered as juniors, winning a bronze medal at the World Junior Championships in Bilbao, Spain, in 2016.

The duo subsequently reunited in November 2022 and made remarkable progress in a short period.

They eventually climbed to a career-high world No. 4 ranking and even secured their spot at the Paris Olympics.

Since then, it is learnt that cracks have begun to show in their partnership, with rising tension between them becoming more evident on court, particularly noticeable during their early exits at the Orleans Masters and All-England tournaments.