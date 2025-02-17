PASIR MAS: An elderly woman who recently went viral on social media for allegedly stealing RM2,500 at a wedding in a private home has been remanded for four days to assist in the investigation.

The remand order, which is effective from today until Feb 20, was issued by Magistrate Mohd Izdham Naim Che Ani today.

Also remanded along with the 61-year-old woman was a 62-year-old man, believed to be her accomplice who were investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

Yesterday, the police arrested both elderly individuals when they were found in a suspicious manner in a Nissan Sentra taxi on Jalan Sri Cemerlang, Kota Bharu, at 5.04 pm.

Earlier, a 38-second video had gone viral on social media, showing a woman impersonating a guest to use the toilet at a house during a wedding in Kampung Tasek Berangan, Pasir Mas, on Feb 1, before stealing RM2,500 in cash from the 59-year-old complainant.