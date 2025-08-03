Electrical faults cause 60% of house fires in Malaysia, says JBPM

PUTRAJAYA: The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) has revealed that electrical faults account for 60% of residential fires nationwide.

Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad identified outdated wiring, unapproved modifications, and excessive appliance usage as primary risks.

“Many homeowners overlook electrical safety.

Frequent circuit trips, old wiring, and high-power devices like air conditioners and water heaters can cause dangerous overloads,” he told Bernama.

He warned against bypassing safety mechanisms, such as reconnecting blown fuses, which may lead to severe fires if systems fail during short circuits.

Nor Hisham urged property owners to schedule wiring inspections by certified electricians every 10–15 years, particularly for older or newly built homes.

“Early signs like recurring tripped sockets should never be ignored.

Immediate professional intervention is crucial,” he added.

Cooking-related incidents also rank among the top causes, often due to unattended kitchens or gas leaks.

Despite a rise in structural fires in 2023, financial losses dropped to RM1.6 billion from RM2.66 billion in 2022.

“Faster emergency responses and public awareness—including early fire extinguisher use—helped mitigate damages,” he noted.

The department advocates for fire extinguishers in all buildings to enable quick action.

Nor Hisham cited the Sendai Framework, highlighting that every RM1 spent on prevention saves RM8 in potential losses.

The global agreement emphasizes risk awareness, governance, and preparedness to curb disaster impacts from 2015 to 2030. – Bernama