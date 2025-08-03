Malaysia Heatwave Alert: 5 states hit 37°C today

PETALING JAYA – Several areas in five states remain under Level 1 heatwave status (Caution) as maximum temperatures recorded reach between 35 to 37 degrees Celsius today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the scorching hot conditions affect inland and southern areas of Kedah, Selama (Perak), and the districts of Temerloh, Pekan and Rompin in Pahang.

“In Sabah, the western areas and Kudat recorded high temperatures, while in Sarawak, it involves the Limbang area. This situation is expected to continue for at least several more days depending on current weather patterns,“ it said.

The public is advised to drink plenty of plain water, reduce outdoor activities especially during midday and early afternoon.