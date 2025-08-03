Russian doctors to use AI in telemedicine from September 1

MOSCOW: New telemedicine regulations in Russia will permit doctors to use artificial intelligence (AI) during remote consultations starting September 1. The updated rules aim to improve healthcare accessibility while maintaining the necessity of in-person examinations before remote follow-ups.

Badma Bashankayev, first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s healthcare committee, confirmed the changes. “The new telemedicine rules are an evolution of this field. The core principle remains: first, an in-person check-up, then remote support. Now, doctors have more tools, including AI, provided the system is officially approved,“ he told RIA Novosti.

The revised guidelines outline four telemedicine formats: consultations between doctors for emergency, urgent, and planned cases; remote diagnostic reporting; patient consultations; and remote health monitoring. Bashankayev emphasized that telemedicine prioritizes patient needs over technology.

“Telemedicine is about people—ensuring a provincial patient can consult a federal specialist quickly, or a district doctor gets expert advice for complex cases. It also helps chronic patients, especially post-surgery, avoid frequent hospital visits,“ he explained.

The lawmaker stressed the importance of implementing these changes effectively. “We must connect hospitals, train doctors, and upgrade technical infrastructure. Parliamentary oversight will ensure these updates truly benefit patients—focusing on convenience, accessibility, and quality,“ he added. - BERNAMA-SPUTNIK/RIA NOVOSTI