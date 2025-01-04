PETALING JAYA: A section of the ELITE highway between Putra Heights, Seafield and Bandar Saujana Putra have been closed to all vehicles as a safety measure following the gas pipeline incident close the the expressway, this morning.

In a Facebook post, today, highway operator Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) said in this regard, motorists heading south will be diverted to the Seafield toll plaza and re-enter the ELITE highway via the Bandar Saujana Putra toll plaza.

“Motorists heading north are directed to exit at the Bandar Saujana Putra toll plaza and re-enter the ELITE highway via the Seafield toll plaza.”

At the same time, all entrances to the ELITE highway via the USJ and Putra Heights toll plazas are also closed to all vehicles.

Motorists are also advised to plan their journeys and use navigation applications such as Waze or Google Maps at this time.