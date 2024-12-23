Emergency repairs begin on collapsed Sg Kelantan embankment

KOTA BHARU: The Irrigation and Drainage Department (JPS) will begin emergency repair works on the collapsed embankment of Sungai Kelantan near a condominium and hotel along Jalan Post Office Lama here starting today.

Kota Lama assemblyman Dr Hafidzah Mustakim confirmed this, after being informed by Kelantan JPS director Dr Siti Fairus Zakaria earlier this morning.

“Alhamdulillah, I spoke with the director this morning, and she confirmed that emergency works will be carried out in accordance with standard operating procedures (SOP) to prevent further damage,“ she told reporters near the site of the incident today.

“I am confident that the necessary actions will be taken by the relevant agencies, whether it’s the installation of nets or other methods. We leave it to the experts,“ she added.

Meanwhile, Kota Bharu Municipal Council Landscaping assistant director, Muhammad Faizuddin Muhammad Fadzin, said a notice to vacate nearby business premises will be issued soon.

“We held a meeting yesterday, and notices to evacuate the premises, affecting around 40 traders, are expected to be issued this week,” he said.

Foo Chek Yee, the Pelangi Mall Residents Association chairman, expressed hope that the embankment repairs would be expedited, as nearly 1,600 residents of the condominium are concerned about their safety.

On Dec 16, a massive collapse of over 50 metres along the Sungai Kelantan embankment was detected, damaging the pedestrian walkway near an apartment and hotel on Jalan Post Office Lama.

The Kelantan government then declared the affected area a ‘disaster zone’ and called for immediate repairs to prevent further damage, as it is a popular tourist attraction.