ISKANDAR PUTERI: A total of 46 cases of non-compliance with the Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) were recorded this year in Johor.

State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said these offences, committed under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act, resulted in a total compound amount of RM5,100.

“The Johor Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) carried out three SHMMPs, namely during Chinese New Year, Hari Raya Puasa and Deepavali, with 1,708 inspections conducted, involving manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers statewide.

“Of the 46 cases, 27 were recorded during the Deepavali celebration, 13 during Chinese New Year and six during Hari Raya Puasa. The offences included failing to display price tags and pink price tags on controlled items and selling goods above the controlled price.”

He said this to reporters after a walkabout at the launch of the 2024 Christmas SHMMP at a supermarket in Eco Galeria here today.

Also present were the Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo and state KPDN chief enforcement officer Mohd Fuzi Abd Latif.

Regarding the Christmas SHMMP, Lee said 200 KPDN enforcement officers would conduct regular inspections over the next five days, starting today.

He added that, so far, Johor KPDN has not received any complaints regarding shortages of raw materials such as vegetables, eggs and chicken in the state.

“Nevertheless, the state government will keep monitoring the availability of raw materials in every district,” he said.

Last year, 53 cases were recorded, with a total compound amount of RM6,700 during the implementation of the four SHMMPs.