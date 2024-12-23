Sexual harassment: UM suspends lecturer

KUALA LUMPUR: The lecturer linked to the issue of sending sexually explicit messages has been suspended.

Universiti Malaya (UM) in a statement today announced that the action was taken in accordance with the Statutory Bodies (Discipline and Surcharge) Act 2000.

“UM will continue to ensure that its campus environment is safe and conducive, including taking strict action against any party who commits misconduct regardless of position or status,” the statement said.

Last Saturday, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir ordered UM to conduct an immediate investigation into two allegations of sexual harassment that tarnished the university’s reputation.

Zambry said the order was also issued so that UM would not take the case lightly, to ensure that the case truly received justice, besides the ministry also had no tolerance for misconduct that was against the country’s laws.