KUALA LUMPUR: The employability rate of students with special educational needs (MBPK) has reached 93 per cent this year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh said that this includes students who pursue further education or enter the workforce after completing school.

“To ensure this rate remains consistent, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has collaborated with private companies and government agencies to provide opportunities for these individuals to explore various careers based on their abilities and interests,” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk A. Kesavadas.

Replying to a question from Senator Isaiah D. Jacob, Wong said that as of Nov 21, 33.7 per cent or 2,405 out of 7,147 schools with special needs students have been equipped with disabled-friendly facilities.

He added that this year, the MOE allocated RM13.6 million to 616 schools nationwide for the provision of disabled-friendly facilities as part of a programme to enhance the quality of education for special needs students introduced under the 2024 Budget Initiative.