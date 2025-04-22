KUALA LUMPUR: The Shah Alam High Court has acquitted and discharged an employee of a security company on four charges of trafficking 30,891.7 grammes of drugs four years ago.

Lawyer Nabila Habib, representing S. Sukumaran, when contacted by reporters today, said Judicial Commissioner Dr Wendy Ooi Su Ghee, in her decision yesterday, ordered her client to be freed after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie in the case at the end of the prosecution case.

“The court found that there was doubt in the identity of the case items, which were drugs, and there was doubt that the drugs seized were the same as those presented in court.

“In addition, the court found that there was a serious increase in the total weight of the drugs after they were seized from the accused,“ said Nabila.

According to the four charges, Sukumaran, 31, was charged with trafficking heroin weighing 1,945.4 grams, Monoacetylmorphines (638 grammes) and Methamphetamine (28,308.3 grammes).

He was charged with committing the offence at a house in Bandar Kinrara Puchong, Selangor, and at a parking lot in Bandar Kinrara Puchong, at 1.30 pm and 2.15 pm on May 17, 2021.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, and faced the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 12 strokes of the cane if convicted.