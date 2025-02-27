KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has called on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) industry players to ensure students from unregistered tahfiz schools are not left behind, urging efforts to encourage their participation in the field.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said this initiative would help produce more huffaz with specific skills, ultimately improving their prospects of securing employment after completing TVET programmes.

“We are not aiming to take over these tahfiz schools, but rather to add value for their students so that we can break free from rigid mindsets, as they too are young individuals.

“They represent a highly potential group whose talents can be nurtured as part of the TVET workforce,“ he said at the handing over of appointment letter for parliamentary-level TVET coordinators here today.

The National TVET Council chairman added that this effort aligns with his initiative to integrate TVET elements into the education system of registered tahfiz schools nationwide.

Ahmad Zahid noted that there are currently 1,199 registered tahfiz schools or institutions across the country, while more than 2,500 remain unregistered.

At the same time, he urged all states and relevant stakeholders to follow the examples set by Johor and Melaka in strengthening their respective TVET industries.

“Two days ago, together with the Johor Menteri Besar, I initiated a programme to provide TVET training for young people to meet workforce demands in the state, aligning with the needs of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone.

“Similarly, Melaka has become a national TVET hub. These two states have taken the lead, in addition to efforts already implemented at the federal level to strengthen the TVET industry,“ he said.