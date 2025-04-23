Encroachment detected on Petronas gas pipeline route in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah state government has been alerted to an encroachment along a section of Petronas’s gas pipeline route in the Pendang district, believed to have been taking place for several years.

State Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria said the activity was reported in two villages, where residents had allegedly been extracting red earth from land above the pipeline.

“The matter was brought to our attention by the district officer. The villagers have been removing soil from the pipeline route,” he told reporters after the Kedah State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Petronas has been notified to inspect the area and take appropriate action, as the land lies within the route of one of its gas transmission pipelines.

Although the affected area is not extensive, Mansor expressed concern that the encroachment could pose a risk to the underground pipeline, which is located at a depth of about 6.4 metres.

In light of the recent gas pipeline explosion in Putra Heights, Selangor, earlier this month, he said precautionary steps should be taken to avoid a similar incident in the state.

Meanwhile, the state’s infrastructure agency, Utiliti Infra Darul Aman (UIDA), is conducting a statewide remapping of utility routes, including gas pipelines, water and electricity lines.

“The data will be incorporated into UIDA’s database. This will help identify any utility infrastructure during planning and development approval processes,” he said.

Earlier during the state assembly session, Mansor noted that Petronas has the authority to take legal action against any party found trespassing on its pipeline routes.