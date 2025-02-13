ALOR SETAR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Kedah branch has arrested an enforcement officer on suspicion of accepting a bribe to dispose of diesel worth RM87,400 below market value.

According to MACC sources, the 50-year-old man was detained around 4 pm yesterday while providing a statement at its office here.

The source stated that the suspect is believed to have accepted a bribe in exchange for disposing of 46,000 litres of diesel earlier this year.

“The diesel was sold at RM1.90 per litre, below the RM2.95 market price set by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN),“ the source said.

The disposal involved diesel seized during enforcement actions for violations under Section 115(1)(c) of the Customs Act 1967.

“However, only 30,000 litres were declared for disposal, while the remainder is suspected to have been disposed of without declaration, in exchange for a bribe of RM30,400 paid in cash,“ said the source.

It is understood that the suspect has been remanded for seven days until Feb 19, following MACC’s application at the Magistrates Court this morning.

Meanwhile, Kedah MACC director Datuk Ahmad Nizam Ismail confirmed the arrest and stated that the case is being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.