Enhancing healthcare for children battling cancer

KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD 25), which fell on Saturday, seven Malaysian childhood cancer support groups launched Childhood Cancer Malaysia (CCM), a new coalition dedicated to improving care and outcomes for children battling the disease.

It comprises Childhood Cancer Support Association (Cakne), Sarawak Children’s Cancer Society, Friend of Childhood Cancer Northern, Persatuan Kebajikan Pesakit Kanak-Kanak Hospital USM, Persatuan Sokongan Kanser Kanak-Kanak Terengganu, National Cancer Society Malaysia, and Childhood Cancer Association Malaysia

CCM president Mohd Shah Awaluddin said the initiative merges resources, raises awareness, and advocates better healthcare policies for young cancer patients and survivors.

“Through CCM, we aim to bring together key players in childhood cancer care and amplify awareness, enhance resources, and improve outcomes for children battling cancer,” he said, adding that it will promote awareness, advocate better healthcare policies, and enhance training for healthcare professionals and support groups.

Mohd Shah said CCM seeks to expand access to quality care nationwide and tackle the long-term challenges of childhood cancer survivors, including health, education and financial assistance.

He said childhood cancer remains a significant health concern in Malaysia, with some 1,000 new cancer-affected children diagnosed each year. Leukaemia, brain tumours and lymphoma are among the most common types affecting them.

While survival rates have improved due to advancements in treatment, Mohd Shah said there are challenges such as late diagnosis, limited access to specialised care, and financial burdens on families, with many children in rural and underserved areas facing obstacles in obtaining timely treatment.

Mohd Shah said through the collective effort, CCM aims to bridge gaps in treatment access, and strengthen nationwide support systems for families affected by childhood cancer.

“Our vision is to have a future where every cancer-stricken child thrives with access to quality care and support. By working collectively, we can provide a more sustainable network that ensures no child fights alone.”

Mohd Shah, who is also the father of a childhood cancer survivor, emphasised the challenges faced by families during and after treatment.

“The journey doesn’t end after beating cancer. There are complications, and proper treatment and medication can take up to two or three years. Family plays an important role, but some families are left without support. That’s where NGOs like us step in to provide a strong support system,” he said.

Childhood Cancer International (CCI) president Rodney Wong praised CCM’s establishment as a crucial multi-stakeholder initiative to support the childhood cancer community.

He called for global participation in sharing impactful initiatives, celebrating successes, breaking treatment barriers and supporting ICCD 2025.

Wong said CCI is committed to uniting healthcare professionals, caregivers, and stakeholders to advocate greater awareness, facilitate capacity development, and promote the sharing of best practices in childhood cancer care.

Alongside the coalition’s launch, Cakne launched Cakne Outdoors, an initiative to promote a healthy lifestyle among childhood cancer survivors.

Mohd Shah said Cakne Outdoors is more than just an activity-based programme.

“It’s about rebuilding confidence, strength, and well-being for survivors who have fought through cancer. We want to encourage them to stay active and embrace a healthier lifestyle.”

The organisation runs several initiatives to support childhood cancer patients, survivors, and their families, including “Kem Gaya Hidup Sihat”, a programme promoting a healthy lifestyle post-treatment.

It also organises the “Program Literasi Digital”, which equips survivors with digital skills, and “Program Bantuan Ekonomi”, which offers financial assistance to individuals who have become disabled due to cancer.

Cakne also manages “Sajian Harapan Cakne”, a TikTok channel that shares valuable nutritional tips and recipes for cancer patients.