PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the country’s budget and development framework is aimed at not only driving economic growth but also ensuring that its benefits reach the grassroots level.

Anwar emphasised that the framework must strike a balance, offering incentives to stimulate growth and attract investments while simultaneously addressing the needs of the less fortunate.

He said digital and energy transformations should benefit all segments of society.

In this regard, Anwar urged institutions, such as banks that record significant profits, to consider the plight of the poorest working groups.

“Take note of their food security, housing conditions and salaries. Pay attention to families of drivers and the most impoverished guardians,” he said during the Ministry of Finance’s (MoF) monthly assembly here today.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that during the presentation of Budget 2025 in the Dewan Negara yesterday he explained that while the nation’s growth has surpassed projections, this success must not lead to complacency within the government machinery.

“As humans, our capabilities are commendable, but sometimes we feel we’ve already reached our best,” he said.

He stressed that the public service must “strive for excellence”, meaning there should be no limits to their efforts, continuously aiming for the pinnacle of achievement and further improvement.

Anwar encouraged civil servants to seek the best methods to achieve even greater success than before.

He also emphasised the importance of adopting better approaches in digital transformation, efficiency and management, as well as organising seminars and discussions with international thought leaders to rectify weaknesses.

To enhance capabilities in work processes, Anwar proposed holding monthly knowledge sessions on technology, digitalisation and banking at the Treasury, in addition to those already conducted at Seri Perdana.

These initiatives aim to cultivate a culture of knowledge and uplift the nation’s skills and expertise.

Anwar frequently highlights the importance of proficiency in diverse and emerging disciplines.

However, he reminded civil servants that while pursuing new methods, expertise and skills for national progress, core values such as culture, humanity, religious conviction and morality must not be overlooked.

He also warned those in higher positions against arrogance toward lower-ranking individuals, citing a viral incident in Indonesia where a preacher insulted a tea seller during a knowledge-sharing event for failing to sell his product.

“Never forget that while some are capable at all levels, there are also those who struggle to even approach us,” he said.

He described the incident as an example of arrogance, noting that this attitude can manifest not only among those lacking religious understanding but also among the devout.

Recently, a video went viral showing a preacher insulting an iced tea seller by making rude remarks towards the man during a lecture in Central Jawa.

However, the preacher was later reported to have visited the seller’s home to apologise.