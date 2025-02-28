‘Ensure greater passenger safety at all train stations’

PETALING JAYA: The recent death of a visually impaired passenger, who fell onto the Light Rail Transit (LRT) tracks in the early hours of the morning, has prompted calls for better passenger safety at all train stations.

Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia Centre of Excellence in Railway head Assoc Prof Dr Nor Aziati Abdul Hamid said the LRT system must adopt stronger engineering solutions and management policies to enhance passenger safety.

She said while the Titiwangsa LRT station is equipped with a Platform Intrusion Emergency Stop system, it requires an object to fall directly onto the designated detection zone, and in this case, the victim’s fall happened too quickly for the system to activate in time.

“To prevent future incidents, the most effective measure is to instal platform screen doors (PSD), which are already standard in MRT systems worldwide. In locations where PSDs are not immediately feasible, tactile warning strips, improved platform edge barriers and motion sensors should be prioritised.”

Nor Aziati also highlighted the shortage of staff to assist disabled passengers, stressing that Prasarana Malaysia Berhad should deploy dedicated personnel to help those in need, especially during peak hours.

She urged the authorities to adopt AI-based monitoring systems like those utilised in London and Seoul that use real-time surveillance to detect passengers who are too close to the platform’s edge and alert station staff.

Nor Aziati said there is a need for stronger emergency response protocols, and suggested that emergency stop buttons (ESB) be made more accessible along the platforms to allow quicker activation in case of emergencies.

“Currently, ESB is placed only at the edges of platforms, making it difficult for passengers or bystanders to react in time. These buttons should be placed at regular intervals.”

Alliance for a Safe Community chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye urged Prasarana to take immediate action to prevent similar incidents as the death is a reminder of the importance of ensuring the safety of all passengers, including the disabled, elderly and other vulnerable groups.

Lee also called for real-time monitoring, and urged Prasarana to deploy more CCTV cameras and station staff to detect potential hazards, and tactile guidance paths, ramps, elevators and dedicated staff to assist persons with disabilities (PwD) during peak hours.

He said law enforcement authorities also have a role to protect commuters from crimes and medical emergencies, emphasising the Transport Ministry’s responsibility to enforce and oversee safety regulations of all LRT, MRT and bus services.

He urged Prasarana to increase the number of security personnel at LRT stations as this is its responsibility and not that of the police.

“Police will only intervene when incidents occur, but the day-to-day monitoring of passenger safety must be handled by station personnel.”

Lee said Malaysian authorities have a habit of waiting for a tragedy to strike before addressing safety concerns, and this mindset must change.

He stressed that regular safety audits, emergency drills, public awareness campaigns and close collaboration with PwD advocacy groups must be carried out to ensure that necessary safety reforms are effectively implemented.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke has clarified that the station’s automatic safety system, which halts trains when objects fall onto the tracks, did not activate in time as the victim fell onto the tracks just as it arrived.

He assured that immediate measures, such as increased staff presence and long-term plans to instal PSD are being considered to enhance passenger safety even as investigations are ongoing.