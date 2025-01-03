KUALA LUMPUR: The strong returns announced today by the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) show that Malaysia is on the right track under the MADANI government, led by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said.

Commended the EPF for its exceptional performance for announcing its 2024 highest dividend rate since 2017 - 6.3 per cent for both conventional and shariah savings, Nga pointed out that the political stability the government fostered played a crucial role in restoring confidence in Malaysia’s economic resilience.

“Since the MADANI government assumed office, strengthening the nation’s economy has been our top priority with the ultimate goal of improving the well-being of all Malaysians,” he said in a statement today, as he cited Malaysia’s 5.10 per cent economic growth in 2024 as further proof of its steady progress.

He described EPF’s impressive returns as a strong endorsement of the government’s policies and its unwavering commitment to enhancing the livelihoods of the people and reaffirmed the government’s dedication to ensuring continued prosperity through policies that prioritise long-term economic stability.

This included initiatives such as homeownership programs spearheaded by the Housing and Local Government Ministry to help first-time homebuyers achieve their dream of owning a home, which saw Malaysia’s home ownership increased to 76.9 per cent, Nga said.

The EPF today declared a dividend rate of 6.3 per cent for Simpanan Konvensional and Simpanan Shariah, which involves payouts of RM63.05 billion and RM10.19 billion, respectively.

