PUTRAJAYA: Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown moral clarity and courage on Palestine while speaking out fearlessly against dispossession, occupation and genocide, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that Turkiye’s support has gone beyond words - it has been tangible, diplomatic and steadfast.

“While others have hesitated, he has remained resolute. As global attention has intensified, he has ensured that support for Palestine translates into meaningful action,” he said when delivering his speech at a public lecture by Erdogan here today.

United States President Donald Trump recently said that the “US will take over the Gaza Strip”, shortly after proposing the permanent resettlement of Palestinians outside the enclave, with the aim of creating economic development.

International media also reported that Trump’s controversial proposal has received widespread condemnation, with many calling it “ethnic cleansing” and a “war crime”. Jordan and Egypt, along with other regional and European countries like the United Kingdom, France and Germany, as well as China, strongly rejected the proposal.

On the geopolitical front, Anwar said Erdogan has propelled Turkiye as a global power and earned a reputation as a trusted mediator for peace in the Middle East and European affairs.

“Today, Turkiye does not merely react to events – it shapes them. This is no accident. And that’s because President Erdogan understands that history does not look kindly upon the meek; it favours the brave,” he said.

Anwar also said Turkiye is experiencing a parallel phenomenon with the technological renaissance that has launched the nation into a new frontier.

“The meteoric success of Bayraktar drones is an industrial triumph. The TOGG (Türkiye’nin Otomobili Girisim Grubu) electric vehicle project, advancements in space technology and the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence capabilities all point to a nation that refuses to be shackled by the constraints of past expectations and is embracing liberation and freedom meaningfully for the nation to truly move forward,” he said.

Earlier, Erdogan was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in International Relations by Universiti Malaya (UM) in recognition of his significant contributions to global diplomacy and international negotiations.

Erdogan arrived in Malaysia today for a two-day official visit at the invitation of the Prime Minister.