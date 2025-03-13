1,750kg of rice without grade and price label seized in Skudai

JOHOR BAHRU: Police and the Johor Padi and Rice Regulatory Authority have successfully seized 1,750 kilogrammes of rice in a raid in Skudai, near here, at 3.40 pm, yesterday.

Johor Bahru north district police chief ACP M S Balveer Singh said the results of the operation found that all 70 bags of rice, each weighing 25 kilogrammes, did not have grade and price labels.

He said the estimated value of the rice seized was RM14,875 and the seizures had been handed over to the state Padi and Rice Regulatory Authority for further action and investigation.

“The case is being investigated under the provisions of Control of Padi and Rice (Licensing of Wholesalers and Retailers) Regulations, namely a retail licensee must affix a label or tag showing the grade and price of rice on the bag offered for sale and are displayed in a visible place.

“If convicted, they can be punished under Section 22(1) of the Control of Padi and Rice Act 1994 (Act 522),“ he said in a statement today.