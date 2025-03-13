Lamborghini’s first electric vehicle set for 2030 debut

LAMBORGHINI remains committed to launching its first all-electric vehicle by 2030, with expectations that it could deliver up to 2,000hp. Volkswagen Group CEO Oliver Blume recently confirmed the development, revealing that the EV will be built on a specialised platform designed by Porsche for the group’s luxury and high-performance brands, including Audi and Bentley.

Blume emphasised that Lamborghini’s EV will feature a “very specific setup,” allowing for up to 980 volts, a significant advancement in electric performance technology. The vehicle will take design cues from the Lanzador concept, which was first unveiled in mid-2023. The concept model featured a raised suspension and a distinctive two-door configuration, elements that will carry over to the final production version.

The Lanzador concept originally debuted with 1,341hp—equivalent to one megawatt of power. Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann has confirmed that the production model will at least match this output, if not exceed it. Equipped with dual electric motors, the vehicle will also offer all-wheel drive, ensuring the high-performance characteristics expected from the Italian marque. Production will take place in Sant’Agata, Italy, alongside Lamborghini’s existing lineup.

Initially, the company had planned to release its first EV in 2028 but later pushed the timeline back by a year. Despite this delay, Winkelmann remains confident in the model’s commercial success, anticipating sales figures comparable to the newly introduced Temerario, Lamborghini’s latest entry-level offering. His optimism stands in contrast to sentiments expressed by Rimac CEO Mate Rimac, who has previously suggested that high-end buyers remain hesitant about electric supercars.

Blume reassured enthusiasts that the upcoming EV will stay true to the brand’s DNA. “I promise that it will be a typical Lamborghini, something very emotional,” he stated.