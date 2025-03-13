GWM unveils second-gen Haval Xiaolong Max plug-in hybrid SUV

GREAT WALL MOTOR (GWM) has officially launched the second-generation Haval Xiaolong Max plug-in hybrid SUV, introducing a fresh exterior design and equipping it with the automaker’s self-developed Coffee Pilot Plus advanced driving assistance system.

The latest iteration of the Haval Xiaolong Max embraces the brand’s “rhythmic natural aesthetics” design philosophy, giving the SUV a modern and refined appearance. The headlights incorporate 72 LED crystals, offering an impressive luminosity of 4,000 lumens and an illumination distance of 190 meters. Consumers will have a choice of five exterior colours: Aurora Green, Distant Mountain Gray, Canglang Blue, Ice Crystal White, and Phantom Night Black.

At the rear, the SUV features a distinctive “Bright Galaxy” taillight design, inspired by the Milky Way. The taillights are crafted with over 30,000 crystal reflective surfaces and contain 332 super red-light LEDs operating at 628 nm. From the side profile, the vehicle showcases a floating roof design, complemented by new 19-inch five-spoke petal-shaped rims inspired by flowers. Traditional door handles remain in place.

One of the standout features of the new model is its intelligent driving capabilities, powered by GWM’s Coffee Pilot Plus system. This advanced driver assistance package enables autonomous navigation in both urban and highway settings while also supporting indoor and outdoor memory parking assist.

Inside, the cabin is available in three color schemes: white, brown, and black. The vehicle is equipped with GWM’s third-generation intelligent cockpit system, Coffee OS 3. It features a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument cluster, a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, an augmented reality (AR) head-up display (HUD), and a flat-bottom, two-spoke steering wheel. The center console houses physical control buttons, cup holders, and a wireless charging panel.

Comfort and convenience are key highlights of the interior. The driver’s seat offers 12-way electric adjustments, while the co-pilot seat features a 4-way electric adjustment. Both front seats are equipped with ventilation and massage functions, and all seats come with heating. The rear seat backrests can be adjusted between 27° and 32° for enhanced passenger comfort.

The second-generation Haval Xiaolong Max will be available with two powertrain options: a 1.5L Hi4 or a 1.5T Hi4 plug-in hybrid system. The 1.5L engine delivers a maximum output of 114hp, while the 1.5T engine produces 154hp. The 1.5L Hi4 variant is paired with a 27.54 kWh battery pack, offering a CLTC-rated pure electric range of 126 km. Official details regarding the electric motor parameters and the vehicle’s overall range have yet to be disclosed.

With its combination of modern styling, intelligent driving technology, and hybrid efficiency, the second-generation Haval Xiaolong Max is poised to strengthen GWM’s presence in the plug-in hybrid SUV market.