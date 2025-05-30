KUALA LUMPUR: Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) commemorated a significant milestone as it celebrated its 23rd anniversary by welcoming the 130 millionth passenger on its KLIA Ekspres service, underscoring its continued commitment to delivering fast, reliable and comfortable airport rail services since 2002.

In a statement, ERL said the celebration was held at KL Sentral yesterday and the lucky passenger was Nagwa Kamal from Indonesia, who is currently in Kuala Lumpur for a holiday.

“The 130 millionth passenger was identified based on projected ridership data, and the winner won a special prize package sponsored by our esteemed partners,” the statement read.

The package included a one-night stay in the Executive Deluxe Room at JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur, a night tour for two on the Hop-On Hop-Off KL City of Lights, admission for two to the observation deck and buffet lunch at Orbit Restaurant in Menara Kuala Lumpur, a one-way KLIA Ekspres VIP Service for two, an exclusive KLIA Ekspres train model and other merchandise.

“I was genuinely surprised and never imagined I would be the 130 millionth passenger on the KLIA Ekspres. It’s a special moment for me, especially as this is the first time I’ve brought my eldest son along. I can’t help but feel he brought us a bit of luck today,” said Nagwa.

In conjunction with the celebration, ERL also presented its 13,000th KLIA Transit passenger of the day to Siti Azieyatul Elliya Azian, a student from Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Kampus Bandaraya Melaka.

She received prizes including four standard one-way KLIA Ekspres tickets, a one-night stay in Capri by Fraser at Bukit Bintang, Hop-On Hop-Off KL City of Lights night tour for two, admission for two to the observation deck and buffet lunch at Orbit Restaurant in Menara Kuala Lumpur, an exclusive KLIA Ekspres train model and other merchandise.

For Siti Azieyatul Elliya, she never thought today’s commute would make her the 13,000th passenger of KLIA Transit.

“I usually take KLIA Transit when I’m back for semester break because it’s convenient and comfortable. I would like to thank the management of ERL for this wonderful surprise,” she said.

ERL Acting Chief Executive Officer Yeow Wei Wen said the achievement of reaching the 130 millionth passenger reflects the trust and loyalty of its customers over the past 23 years.

“We are honoured to be part of so many journeys and remain committed to enhancing the travel experience for all. We would also like to extend our appreciation to our partners for sponsoring the prizes for today’s event,” he said.

For more information on promotions and offers, visit www.KLIAekspres.com. The public may also contact ERL’s Customer Enquiry line at 03-2267 8000 (Monday to Friday, 8.30 am - 6.00 pm) or visit KLIA Ekspres on Facebook and X.