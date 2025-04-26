KOTA BHARU: The issue regarding the increase in On-Call Duty Allowance (ETAP) for health workers is expected to be finalised by June at the latest, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said a committee chaired by Tan Sri Dr Abu Bakar Sulaiman, who is a former Health Director-General, is currently in the final stages of negotiations before the decision is finalised.

“The committee is actively discussing and is currently in the final phase of negotiation. We hope a decision can be reached soon.

“I understand the workload of health workers who work around the clock, and hope that all processes can be completed by June at the latest,“ he told a press conference after opening the state-level 2025 MADANI Afiat Programme in Tunjong, here, today.

Dr Dzulkefly said this when asked to comment on the latest developments regarding the on-call allowance for health workers.

He said the welfare of health workers has always been a priority for him since helming the ministry.

“Waiting is torture. I hope this matter can be concluded in May because I know they are working very hard. We have reached the end of the discussion. God willing, this time we will resolve the matter,“ he said.

It was previously reported that the Health Ministry had received approval to increase ETAP for health workers.

ETAP is compensation for the additional responsibilities carried out by Medical Officers in treating patients while on-call at hospitals after normal working hours.