Euthanasia alternative to shooting of strays

PETALING JAYA: For years, Malaysians have cried foul over the shooting of stray dogs in the country.

In May 2019, a video showing an Ipoh City Hall worker shooting a dog at a housing estate raised hackles online. As it was writhing on the ground, the worker shot it again.

In March 2021, a man was caught killing a dog in Alor Setar after shooting it with a bow and arrow. On Oct 6 this year, a stray called Kopi was shot dead in Terengganu by a local council representative, causing widespread outrage.

On Dec 22 this year, a stray named Kutty in Selama, Perak was killed after being shot with a bow and arrow by a farm worker.

Recently, there have been cats found dead on the campus grounds of Universiti Malaya. Post-mortem reports pointed to “human intervention” in their deaths as the carcasses had clean cuts.

National Animal Welfare Foundation deputy chairman Dr Amilan Sivagurunathan said to end such killings, greater awareness and education on the Animal Welfare Act 2015 is imperative.

He said while it is wrong to kill healthy animals, little is being done to control the stray population in the country.

“Euthanasia is a debatable subject but it may offer an alternative to shooting strays as it is a more humane method of putting animals to sleep.

“However, euthanasia should only be considered when an animal’s welfare has been compromised, according to the Act.”

He defined euthanasia as a humane process of ending an animal’s life to relieve it of suffering and minimise pain, distress and anxiety, adding that it is permitted under specific conditions, such as animals suffering from diseases or cases of population control in which no ownership exists.

He said such actions must adhere to regulations outlined in the Act.

Euthanasia requires three categories of authorisation. First, licensed veterinarians are empowered to suggest euthanasia.

Second, the Veterinary Services director-general and officers acting under his instructions have the authority to approve euthanasia under the Act.

Third, state authorities are allowed under state law to euthanise animals for population control, even without direct instructions from the director-general.

Amilan said veterinarians

are the most qualified to

perform euthanasia while state municipalities must also adhere to the Act and ensure their personnel are trained to administer it.

“While the Act allows euthanasia for stray population control, overstocked shelters with low adoption rates often lead to healthy animals being euthanised as well.

“It must be carried out under legal guidelines to avoid devolving into cruelty. Euthanising a healthy stray is not considered cruel if it complies with statutory regulations and prioritises animal welfare.”

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar president Kalaivanan Ravichandran said he opposes euthanising strays, especially healthy ones, as a population control measure.

“Euthanasia should not be

the default solution. Humane alternatives such as the trap, neuter, vaccinate, release and manage programme are more ethical

and effective.

“These programmes aim to manage stray populations without resorting to euthanasia while addressing the root causes of

the problem.

“We emphasise public education on responsible pet ownership, sterilisation and vaccination to reduce the number of strays.”

He said adoption campaigns are also promoted to provide permanent homes for stray

animals and alleviate the burden

on shelters.

“We advocate strict oversight and transparency, and encourage whistleblowing and public reporting of inhumane practices to ensure euthanasia practices are humane and ethical.”