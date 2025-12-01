TANGKAK: An electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Tangkak, located along the North-South Expressway, is expected to meet the needs of heavy commercial vehicles and logistics.

Deputy Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, said the station was developed through a collaboration between the Tangkak District Council and an EV charging service provider, in line with the government’s goal of establishing 10,000 EV charging stations this year.

However, he noted that the station is still in the process of applying for a public licence from the Energy Commission and is awaiting approval for testing and certification from Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB).

“With its strategic location near the Tangkak Toll Plaza, the hub is expected to attract highway users, creating valuable economic opportunities for the local community,” he told Bernama during the PETRA Southern Zone Squad tour at the ChargEV Fast Charging Hub at Pitstop @Tangkak here yesterday.

He added that the ministry would ensure all EV stations apply for the necessary certifications to guarantee safety from the Energy Commission.

“Once we return to the ministry, we will expedite the process to ensure the Tangkak EV charging station is fully operational,“ he said.

Meanwhile, ChargeEV Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Huzaimi Noh Omar, said the station can accommodate up to eight vehicles, with an estimated charging time of approximately 30 minutes.

“Based on the parking spaces, the station can charge eight light vehicles or four heavy vehicles simultaneously.

“The EV system here is supported by an advanced battery energy management system, allowing for the charging of high-power vehicles,” he said, adding that the station is expected to be fully operational next month.