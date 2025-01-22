KUCHING: The flood situation in Saratok, which has entered its fourth day today, remains unchanged, with 90 evacuees still sheltered at the Dewan Rumah Dayak Temporary Relief Centre (PPS) as of 8.00 am.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat stated that they comprise 21 families from Rumah Tembawai Kapok, which has been flooded since Sunday.

Meanwhile, the secretariat also reported that 11 out of 19 locations in Sarawak monitored by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force are showing rising water levels, particularly in the Matu and Sebauh districts.

However, water levels have reportedly receded in eight other locations in the Bau, Samarahan, and Mukah districts.