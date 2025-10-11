Ewon calls for federal-state cooperation on Budget 2026 projects

KOTA KINABALU: United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president Datuk Ewon Benedick has called for enhanced cooperation between federal and state governments alongside implementing agencies to ensure all Budget 2026 development projects proceed smoothly.

He cited previous experiences where large-scale projects faced multi-year delays due to factors like land acquisition issues.

Ewon emphasised the need for closer collaboration between federal and state governments plus implementing agencies and technical departments to execute planned development projects within the current year.

He expressed appreciation to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for allocating RM6.9 billion in development funds to Sabah under Budget 2026.

The minister believes this substantial allocation excludes additional small and medium-scale projects to be implemented by various ministries including his own Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives.

Ewon also welcomed the significant focus on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises development including RM50 billion in loan financing guarantees for MSMEs.

He made these comments after officiating the Halal Franchise Conference 2025 organised by Perbadanan Nasional Berhad and his ministry.

His ministry received an additional allocation exceeding RM1 billion for next year’s budget implementation.

Ewon anticipates further initiatives will increase the total allocation his ministry implements next year.

He invited Sabah and Sarawak residents to engage in entrepreneurship and cooperative sectors to access necessary financing for economic activities in East Malaysia. – Bernama