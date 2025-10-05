Ewon visits Sabah PMR 2025 Media Centre in Tawau

TAWAU: Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk Ewon Benedick, took time off his busy schedule today to visit the Media Centre for the Sabah MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 here.

He arrived at 1 pm and was welcomed by Sabah Information Department, Media and Corporate Communication Division principal assistant director Dr Diana Dominic.

During the 10-minute visit, Ewon greeted media personnel on duty and thanked them for their coverage of the programme.

Bernama TV journalist Diah Mohd Jaiz and Sabah Bureau Chief Fadzli Ramli also briefed him on how news content is gathered in the field and transmitted to the headquarters in Kuala Lumpur before being delivered to subscribers.

The media centre, set up by the Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) in collaboration with the Malaysian Information Department, has been operating since yesterday to support journalists covering the event.

Tawau is hosting the three-day Sabah PMR 2025 from May 9 to 11. The people-focused initiative is organised by the Prime Minister’s Department through the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit (PACU), with KUSKOP as the lead ministry.

The programme is aimed at empowering the people and reducing poverty through entrepreneurship.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the event tomorrow afternoon, with Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor also expected to attend.