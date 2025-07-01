KUALA LUMPUR: A former air steward and his two accomplices were sentenced to life imprisonment and 18 strokes of the cane by the High Court today after being convicted of trafficking 707.05 gm of marijuana and cultivating cannabis plants four years ago.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid meted the sentences on K. Karthik, 40, former factory manager C. Praveen, 35, and former salesman Muhammad Afiq Mohd Ali, 26, after ruling that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt in their cases.

“The court sentences each accused to life imprisonment and 12 strokes of the cane for the first charge and life imprisonment with six strokes of the cane for the second charge.

“Both sentences will run concurrently from the date of their arrest on Dec 14, 2021,” the judge said.

Deputy public prosecutor Syajaratudur Abd Rahman appeared for the prosecution, while the three accused were represented by lawyers M. Mathavan, M. Manoharan, and Mohd Yusoff Awang Lah, respectively.

Ten prosecution witnesses and three defence witnesses, namely the accused, testified during the trial, which began in September 2023.

On the first charge, the trio were accused of jointly trafficking 707.05 gm of marijuana at a condominium unit on Jalan Pantai Murni 7, Pantai Sentral, Brickfields, at 10 am on Dec 14, 2021.

They were charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which provides for the death penalty under Section 39B(2) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

They were also charged with jointly cultivating cannabis plants at the same location, date, and time under Section 6B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

The offence is punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which mandates life imprisonment and not less than six strokes of the cane.