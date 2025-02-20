PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver jumped out of the five-tonne lorry he was driving while he was being pursued by Road Transport Department (JPJ) enforcement team, which led the lorry to crash into a house on Jalan KJ51, Taman Krubong Jaya yesterday afternoon (Feb 19).

According to Berita Harian, Melaka JPJ director, Muhammad Firdaus Shariff, said the 27-year-old driver was apprehended with the help of local residents.

He said the lorry was first spotted on the Sungai Udang-Paya Rumput-Ayer Keroh (SPA) highway before being ordered to stop for inspection.

However, the driver refused to stop which led to a nearly hour-long pursuit covering 25km to Taman Krubong Jaya.

“The man then jumped out of the lorry, causing the vehicle to move uncontrollably and crash into a house on Jalan KJ51, Taman Krubong Jaya.”

The incident resulted in damage to the fence, house wall, and a Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck.

No injuries were reported.

Muhammad Firdaus stated that a report was lodged at the Durian Tunggal police station and checks revealed that the lorry had eight previous summonses, which had already been settled.

However, five new summons have been issued against the driver for offenses such as not having a CDL (Competent Driving License) and GDL (Goods Driving License), failing to obey a red traffic light, and reckless driving.