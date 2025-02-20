KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood victims in Pahang has risen, while Negeri Sembilan recorded a decrease this morning.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees has climbed to 178 from 54 families, compared to 121 individuals from 33 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) InfoBencana portal all victims are housed in two temporary relief centres, where 150 evacuees are at the Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Karak Setia relief centre in Bentong, while 28 are sheltering at Sekolah Kebangsaan Lanchang in Temerloh.

In Negeri Sembilan, the number of flood victims in Jelebu has dropped to 101 from 27 families, down from 110 individuals last night, as of 8.30 am today.

Jelebu Civil Defence Officer Lt (PA) Mohd Najib Abdul Karim said one relief centre remains open at Dewan D’Sury, Jelebu, sheltering nine senior citizens, 53 adults, 35 children, and four infants from Ladang Jelebu, Taman Pekan Baru, Taman Bandar Tinggi, and Kampung Sepri, Chennah.

“The weather has improved, with no further rainfall. Water levels in nearby rivers are also receding. Post-flood cleaning efforts will be carried out by the MADANI Squad,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the flood rescue operation involved 17 Civil Defence Force personnel, 10 firefighters, 13 police personnel, five JKM staff, and eight personnel from the Royal Malay Regiment.